Wed: Banks boost mixed TASE

19 Jun, 2024 19:00
Globes correspondent

The banks and Delek rose strongly today offset by declines by Camtek and Bezeq.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16%, to 2,003.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 1,973.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40% to 402.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 379.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 5.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.161% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.128% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.37% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.53%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.09%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.25% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.27%.

