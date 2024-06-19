Wed: Banks boost mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16%, to 2,003.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 1,973.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40% to 402.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 379.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 5.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.161% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.128% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.37% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.53%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.09%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.25% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.27%.

