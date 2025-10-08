Wed: Banks continue weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, although the declines, which were steep at first, moderated as the session wore on. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 3,203.55, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 3,264.68. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77%, to 584.42. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 411.88. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities, and NIS 2.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% lower, at NIS 3.8137/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.21%. Bank Leumi fell 1.21%; Elbit Systems fell 0.04%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 0.88%; and Discount Bank fell 1.06%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, which rose 9.95% following the announcement of a $400 million contract to provide power to a "global telecommunications corporation" from its Cold Creek project in Texas; Mivtach Shamir, which rose 8.25%; Isrotel, which rose 7.52%, presumably on expectations of an upturn in tourism to Israel if the peace talks in Cairo result in an agreement; and Meshek Energy, which rose 7.38%.

El Al fell 5.47%, presumably also a result of expectations of a positive result of the peace talks, which would bring more foreign airlines to Israel; Plasson fell 4.25%; Retailors fell 3.76%; and Next Vision fell 3.56%.

