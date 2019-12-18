search
Wed: Banks down on flat TASE

18 Dec, 2019 18:21
The big banks fell today while Gazit Globe and Delek led the gains.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,686.766 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,616.04 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 385.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 368.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.258% today, at NIS 3.501/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.128% at NIS 3.894/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.09%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.13% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.87%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.59% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.69%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.41%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.18% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.49%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 6.88% on the news that CEO Nir Sztern is likely to become CEO of Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL), which rose 0.70%.

