Wed: Banks down on flat TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,686.766 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,616.04 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 385.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 368.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.258% today, at NIS 3.501/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.128% at NIS 3.894/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.09%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.13% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.87%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.59% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.69%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.41%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.18% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.49%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 6.88% on the news that CEO Nir Sztern is likely to become CEO of Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL), which rose 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2019

