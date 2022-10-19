Wed: Banks gain on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,892.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,925.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 382.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 364.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.226% from yesterday, at NIS 3.541/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.489% lower at NIS 3.460/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.18%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.92%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.13%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.36%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.61% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) halted a run of heavy losses, rising 4.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.74% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.57%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.74% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.35%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 5.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

