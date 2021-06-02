Wed: Banks higher as TASE resumes gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,695.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,761.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46% to 568.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 385.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 2.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.494% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.254/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% higher, at NIS 3.962/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.29%, and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.23%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.33%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.86% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.84%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.94% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.01%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.64% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.95%.

