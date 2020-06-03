Wed: Banks higher on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,434.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,407.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 434.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 354.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.459% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.468/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.239%, at NIS 3.882/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.99% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.10%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.80% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.03%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.52%, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL), rose 1.25% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) fell 5.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 4.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 5.31% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.64%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.30% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.22%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2020

