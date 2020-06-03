search
Wed: Banks higher on flat TASE

3 Jun, 2020 19:25
Leumi and Hapoalim helped the Tel Aviv 35 Index edge slightly higher today by real estate companies fell hard.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,434.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,407.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 434.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 354.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.459% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.468/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.239%, at NIS 3.882/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.99% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.10%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.80% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.03%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.52%, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL), rose 1.25% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) fell 5.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 4.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 5.31% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.64%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.30% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.22%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.93%.

