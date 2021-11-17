Wed: Banks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,895.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,980.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.88% to 570.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 395.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.518% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.074/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.05% lower at NIS 3.477/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market falling 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.41%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.97% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.39%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.65%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.52% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.15%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.82% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) rose 3%.

