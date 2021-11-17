search
Wed: Banks lead TASE down

17 Nov, 2021 18:48
Bezeq and ICL led the gains on the TA 35 Index today while the banks, Teva and NICe Systems dragged the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,895.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,980.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.88% to 570.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 395.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.518% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.074/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.05% lower at NIS 3.477/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market falling 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.41%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.97% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.39%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.65%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.52% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.15%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.82% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) rose 3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

