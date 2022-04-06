search
Wed: Banks lead TASE losses

6 Apr, 2022 18:50
The banks led the TASE down today but OPC Energy bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.50%, to 2,028.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.56%, to 2,117.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.61% to 484.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 382.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.624% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.225/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% higher at NIS 3.521/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market, falling 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.93% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.15%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.39%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.52% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.49%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.33% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.07%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.52%.

