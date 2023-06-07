Wed: Banks lead sharp TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.76%, to 1,780.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.99%, to 1,790.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.61% to 356.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 368.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.20 billion in equities and NIS 4.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.615% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.655/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.28% lower at NIS 3.918/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 4.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.25%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.63%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.58%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.24% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.