Wed: Banks lead strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.68%, to 1,825.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.34%, to 1,823.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 351.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 369.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.3% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.65/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.843% lower at NIS 3.954/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.19% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.83%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.38% and

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 5.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.06%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.65% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.02%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.