Wed: Banks lift TASE to another record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32% to 3,434.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35% to 3,485.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54% to 603.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 419.00 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.19 billion in equities and NIS 6.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.528% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.20/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.572% lower, at NIS 3.702/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.61% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.76%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.90%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.54% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.86%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.66% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4.01%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.60%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.