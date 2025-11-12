search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Banks lift TASE to another record

12 Nov, 2025 19:04
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Enlight, Tower and the banks rose strongly today as ICL and Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32% to 3,434.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35% to 3,485.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54% to 603.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 419.00 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.19 billion in equities and NIS 6.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.528% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.20/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.572% lower, at NIS 3.702/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.61% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.76%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.90%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.54% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.86%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.66% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4.01%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.60%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018