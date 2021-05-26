Wed: Banks stay firm

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,703.32 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,773.88 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 569.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 383.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.6 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% higher, at NIS 3.2470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.9734/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.12%. Nice Systems fell 0.47%; ICL rose 0.61%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.96%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.4%.

Notable advancers today were Perrigo, up 4.48%, OPC Energy, up 4.19%, and Gazit Globe, up 3.32%. Meitav Dash fell 7.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2021

