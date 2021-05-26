search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Banks stay firm

26 May, 2021 19:04
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose moderately today, with Bank Leumi leading.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,703.32 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,773.88 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 569.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 383.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.6 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% higher, at NIS 3.2470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.9734/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.12%. Nice Systems fell 0.47%; ICL rose 0.61%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.96%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.4%.

Notable advancers today were Perrigo, up 4.48%, OPC Energy, up 4.19%, and Gazit Globe, up 3.32%. Meitav Dash fell 7.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018