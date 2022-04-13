search
Wed: Banks weaken, Delek Group powers on

13 Apr, 2022 20:13
The main indices were mixed today, but leading stocks ICL and Delek Group rose strongly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 2,026.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 2,107.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.82%, to 467.82 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 369.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 2.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.2070/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.4763/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 3.15%. Bank Leumi fell 0.49%; Delek Group rose 2.54%; Discount Bank fell 0.30%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 3.04%, and Danya Cebus, up 2.68%, but it was more of a day for declines: Fox fell 7.65%; Nayax fell 7.12%; Retialors fell 5.99%; and Turpaz fell 4.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

