Wed: Banks weaken, Delek Group powers on

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 2,026.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 2,107.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.82%, to 467.82 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 369.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 2.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.2070/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.4763/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 3.15%. Bank Leumi fell 0.49%; Delek Group rose 2.54%; Discount Bank fell 0.30%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 3.04%, and Danya Cebus, up 2.68%, but it was more of a day for declines: Fox fell 7.65%; Nayax fell 7.12%; Retialors fell 5.99%; and Turpaz fell 4.01%.

