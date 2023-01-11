search
Wed: Bezeq gains as TASE edges higher

11 Jan, 2023 18:21
Bezeq and Ormat Technologies led the gains today while ICL, Teva and NICE Systems declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,817.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,845.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65% to 369.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 369.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.632% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.458/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.437% higher at NIS 3.713/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.84%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.77% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.84%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.25, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.51%.

