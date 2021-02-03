search
Wed: Bezeq leads TASE down

3 Feb, 2021 18:47
Bezeq and Airport City were the biggest decliners on the TA 35 Index today while Matrix posted the biggest gain.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,604.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,656.19 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70% to 635.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 370.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.300/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower, at NIS 3.968/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.84% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.18%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.36%.

Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 3.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.79%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.08% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.32%.

