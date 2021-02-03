Wed: Bezeq leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,604.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,656.19 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70% to 635.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 370.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.300/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower, at NIS 3.968/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.84% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.18%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.36%.

Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 3.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.79%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.08% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.32%.

