Wed: Big banks lead strong TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.88%, to 1,381.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.77%, to 1,361.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13%, to 449.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.79%, to 347.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.346% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.454/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.340%, at NIS 3.870/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 10.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.28% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.76%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 8.28% and Fattal Holdings (1998) ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 8.72%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.12%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.43%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.53% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.17%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.44% after publishing weak first quarter financials. Shapir Construction and Engineering Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.10%.

