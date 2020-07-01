search
Wed: Big banks lead strong TASE rebound

1 Jul, 2020 19:10
Mizrahi Tefahot led the gains on the market today but Delek fell after publishing weak second quarter financials.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.88%, to 1,381.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.77%, to 1,361.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13%, to 449.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.79%, to 347.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.346% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.454/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.340%, at NIS 3.870/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 10.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.28% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.76%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 8.28% and Fattal Holdings (1998) ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 8.72%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.12%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.43%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.53% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.17%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.44% after publishing weak first quarter financials. Shapir Construction and Engineering Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.10%.

