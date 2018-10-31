Wed: Camtek soars, Tower recovers

Reopening after the day off for Israel's local elections, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 1,587.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,436.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 377.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 345.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

<p>On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 3.7210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 4.2114/€.

<p>Israel Chemicals led trading today, and rose 1.23%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; Bank Leumi rose 0.52%; Nice Systems rose 2.71%; and Teva fell 0.32%.

<p>Camtek, which reported revenue, profit and guidance ahead of analysts' estimates today (EPS at $0.16 beat the consensus estimate by $0.02), soared 10.23%, while Tower Semiconductor rose 6.13%, recovering some of its heavy loss on Monday.

<p>Opko Health fell 2.99% and Delek Group fell 1.06%.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href=http://en.globes.co.il>en.globes.co.il</a> - on October 31, 2018</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018</i>