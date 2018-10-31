search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Camtek soars, Tower recovers

31 Oct, 2018 19:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

After a day's break for Israel's local elections, the market reopened with strong gains today, Camtek and Tower Semiconductor standing out.

Reopening after the day off for Israel's local elections, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 1,587.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,436.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 377.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 345.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

<p>On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 3.7210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 4.2114/€.

<p>Israel Chemicals led trading today, and rose 1.23%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; Bank Leumi rose 0.52%; Nice Systems rose 2.71%; and Teva fell 0.32%.

<p>Camtek, which reported revenue, profit and guidance ahead of analysts' estimates today (EPS at $0.16 beat the consensus estimate by $0.02), soared 10.23%, while Tower Semiconductor rose 6.13%, recovering some of its heavy loss on Monday.

<p>Opko Health fell 2.99% and Delek Group fell 1.06%.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href=http://en.globes.co.il>en.globes.co.il</a> - on October 31, 2018</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018</i>

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018