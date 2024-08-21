search
Wed: Ceasefire talks deadlock spooks TASE

21 Aug, 2024 18:51
Azrieli and the banks led the TASE lower today as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 2.045.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.72% to 2,029.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 409.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 384.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 2.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.758% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.1% higher at NIS 4.138/€

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.31% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.95%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.95% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.72%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.80% and

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.80%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 21.11% after reporting disappointing second quarter results and cutting 2024 guidance.

