Wed: Cellcom jumps as main indices advance

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,681.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,600.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70%, to 384.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 370.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.8468/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.54%. Teva rose 1.04%; Nice Systems fell 0.39%; Discount Bank rose 1.33%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.15%.

Cellcom was today's standout stock, rising 7.23%, as its equity offering proved a success. Electra fell 2.91%, Shikun & Binui fell 2.60%, and Hadera Paper fell 2.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2019

