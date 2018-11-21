search
Wed: Cellcom leads TASE rebound

21 Nov, 2018 18:21
Cellcom and Tower led the gains today while Perrigo and Israel Corp. led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,619.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.50% to 1,456.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 368.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 345.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.727% at NIS 3.743/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down up 0.362% at 4.264/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 5.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.56% despite issuing disappointing results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.77%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.37%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.31%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.7% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.8% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) fell 1.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

