Wed: Chip cos lead big TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.68% to 3,260.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.54% to 3,329.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.66% to 594.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 418.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.16 billion in equities and NIS 8.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.276% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.25/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.424% lower, at NIS 3.783/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.29% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.78%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.69% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.50%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.34% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.12%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.28% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.