Wed: Chip stocks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 2.090.31 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.77% to 2,080.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 410.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 385.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 6.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.434% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.668/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.734% higher at NIS 4.082/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.96%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.70% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.24%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.56%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.1%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) fell 6.28% after publishing its second quarter financial results and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.5%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2024.

