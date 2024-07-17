Wed: Chip stocks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 2,060.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.54% to 2,026.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 416.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 381.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.33% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.035% higher at NIS 3.967/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.36% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.93%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.44%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.80% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.63%.

