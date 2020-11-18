search
Wed: Delek Drilling results lift Delek Group

18 Nov, 2020 20:39
The main indices rose today, with Bank Leumi leading and Delek Group the outstanding stock.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,433.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88%, to 1,486.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98%, to 501.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 362.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.3420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.9689/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.61%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.89%; Ormat Technologies rose 2.10%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.75%; and Delek Group rose 15.36%. Delek Group unit Delek Drilling reported a $103 million third quarter profit today, and sharply increased revenue form the Leviathan gas reservoir. Delek Drilling itself rose 8.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

