Wed: Delek Group tumbles after Ithaca flotation disappoints

9 Nov, 2022 18:27
The main indices fell today, with Delek Group and ICL the outstanding decliners.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,929.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1936.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31%, to 370.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 350.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.6 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 3.5430/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.89% higher, at NIS 3.5650/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 3.55%, despite releasing quarterly financials showing a 41% year-on-year increase in sales. Delek Group fell 8.89% after the flotation of its Ithaca Energy subsidiary in London at the lower end of the valuation range it sought; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.44%; Bank Leumi rose 0.06%; and Discount Bank fell 0.05%.

G City fell 5.27% and Property and Building fell 5.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

