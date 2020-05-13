Wed: Delek again drags market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.53%, to 1,416.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1,394.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 426.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 343.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.114% from Tuesday at NIS 3.511/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.373% at NIS 3.818/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 11.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 8.76%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.44% and Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 7.43%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.29% after reporting its first quarter results.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 4.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.16%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN)rose 6.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.11% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.48%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.98%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.66%

