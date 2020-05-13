search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Delek again drags market down

13 May, 2020 19:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek's freefall continued as the big banks fell sharply but Shufersal bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.53%, to 1,416.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1,394.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 426.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 343.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.114% from Tuesday at NIS 3.511/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.373% at NIS 3.818/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 11.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 8.76%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.44% and Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 7.43%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.29% after reporting its first quarter results.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 4.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.16%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN)rose 6.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.11% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.48%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.98%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.66%

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018