Wed: Delek drives market higher

24 Jul, 2019 18:13
Delek rebounded after soothing insights from Yitzhak Tshuva but Partner continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.28% to 1,610.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.07% to 1,499.37 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 368.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 365.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.452% today at NIS 3.521/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.797% at 3.923/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 8.37% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 8.19% after controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva soothed investors over the Ithaca acquisition. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 7.26%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.05%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.16% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.38%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.25% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

