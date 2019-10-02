search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Delek jumps on Egypt deal but TASE falls

2 Oct, 2019 21:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek Group and Delek Drilling led the market gains today and NICE and Israel Chemicals led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.84% to 1,601.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,519.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.37% to 366.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 369.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.086% today at NIS 3.485/$ from Friday before the Rosh Hashana holiday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.003% at 3.805/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 10.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after news of a big new Egyptian contract for the Leviathan field and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 9.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.96%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.32% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.11%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.97%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.34% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.65%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018