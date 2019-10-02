Wed: Delek jumps on Egypt deal but TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.84% to 1,601.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,519.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.37% to 366.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 369.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.086% today at NIS 3.485/$ from Friday before the Rosh Hashana holiday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.003% at 3.805/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 10.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after news of a big new Egyptian contract for the Leviathan field and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 9.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.96%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.32% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.11%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.97%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.34% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.65%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.75%.

