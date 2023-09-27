search
Wed: Delek leads TASE gains

27 Sep, 2023 18:29
Delek and the banks led the market higher today but Teva and Elbit declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,844.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,870.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 368.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 369.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 6.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.0759% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.848/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.143% higher at NIS 4.054/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after its North Sea exploration and production unit Ithaca received regulatory approval to develop the Rosebud oilfield. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.68%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.19%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.35%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.39% today despite reporting a new $115 million order to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country.

