Wed: Delek leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,990.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10% to 1,962.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.64% to 405.05 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 377.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.725% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.752/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.335% higher at NIS 4.001/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.43% and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy rose 5.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after the regulator approved the doubling of gas exports from the offshore Leviathan field. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, another Leviathan partner, Ratio Energies (TASE: RATI) rose 5.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.48%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.21% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.83%.

Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.61%.

