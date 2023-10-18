search
Wed: Delek leads TASE higher

18 Oct, 2023 19:36
Delek and Bezeq led the gains today, while Leumi fell on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,700.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,713.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 344.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 367.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.424% from Tuesday, at NIS 4.025/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.243% higher at NIS 4.248/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.23% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 0.42%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.51%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.62%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.20%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.46% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

