Wed: Delek lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50% to 1,658.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,499.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.8% to 400.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 349.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.65 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.274% at NIS 3.640/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.145% at 4.208/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.445 for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) ended its losing streak over the past week, rising 0.64%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 0.57%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) rose 3.12% on the news that Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) had sold its entire stake to institutional investors.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2018

