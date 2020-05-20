Wed: Delek lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,437.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,417.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70%, to 430.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 357.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.36 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.596% from Tuesday at NIS 3.504/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set down 0.632% at NIS 3.839/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 7.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.92%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.34% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.86%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.59%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.84%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.47% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020