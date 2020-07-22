Wed: Delek pulls market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,398.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,400.31 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 481.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 350.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.40 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.058% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.419/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 1.036%, at NIS 3.959/€.

On the market, the Leviathan partners corrected downwards after two days of very strong gains following Chevron's acquisition of Noble Energy. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 8.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 8%. Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) fell 5.98% and another energy stock Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.70% on the day's biggest trading turnoverand Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.98%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.60% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.66%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.95%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75%.

