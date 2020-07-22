search
Wed: Delek pulls market down

22 Jul, 2020 18:48

The Leviathan partners corrected downwards after the sharp gains of the past two days while Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,398.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,400.31 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 481.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 350.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.40 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.058% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.419/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 1.036%, at NIS 3.959/€.

On the market, the Leviathan partners corrected downwards after two days of very strong gains following Chevron's acquisition of Noble Energy. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 8.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 8%. Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) fell 5.98% and another energy stock Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.01%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.70% on the day's biggest trading turnoverand Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.98%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.60% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.66%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.95%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.75%.

