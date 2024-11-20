Wed: El Al bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 2,252.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 2,280.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 428.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 391.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.107% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.137% lower at NIS 3.945/€.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 8.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.98% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 4.05%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.94%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.33% rose 0.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3%, after reporting record revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024. Electreon (TASE: ELWS) fell 12.28%.

