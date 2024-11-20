search
Wed: El Al bucks market

20 Nov, 2024 19:00
OPC Energy and Shufersal led the declines today as El Al rose on very strong Q3 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 2,252.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 2,280.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 428.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 391.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.107% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.137% lower at NIS 3.945/€.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 8.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.98% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 4.05%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.94%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.33% rose 0.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3%, after reporting record revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024. Electreon (TASE: ELWS) fell 12.28%.

