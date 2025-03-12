Wed: El Al leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.26% to 2,493.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.51% to 2,554.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index also rose 1.51% to 464.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 399.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.247% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.637/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.44% lower at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.16%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.83%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.58% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.85% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.18%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.55%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.04% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.34% after reporting its fourth quarter results.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.25% after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

