Wed: Elbit, Ormat lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,445.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose0.15%, to 1,509.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.71%, to 533.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 365.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.18 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.371% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.222/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.635% lower, at NIS 3.929/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, rising 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.64%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.56%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.48% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.62%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.22%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.01%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.85% on third lockdown concerns.

