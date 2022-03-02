Wed: Elbit Systems lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,958.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 2,051.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 484.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 386.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.26% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.233/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.510% lower at NIS 3.589/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, continuing its remarkable rally in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and anticipated increased sales to Europe. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.29% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.60%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.33%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.10%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 5.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.18%. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq: MGIC; TASE: MGIC) rose 5.27% after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

