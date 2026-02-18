Wed: Elbit leads TASE indices to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87% to 4,232.65 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83% to 4,202.51 points - a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.19% to 676.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 424.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.84 billion in equities and NIS 6.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.225% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.098/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.093% lower, at NIS 3.668/€.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) led the market today, rising 3.45% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.19% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.74%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.99% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.06%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.95%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.93% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.93%, after reporting its fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.