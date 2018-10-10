search
Wed: Elbit falls in continued TASE slump

10 Oct, 2018 18:29
Elbit Systems and Israel Corp. led the TASE down while Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36% to 1,605.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33% to 1,450.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18% to 385.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.18% to 348.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.439% at NIS 3.626/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.041% at 4.168/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.18%, winning back much of yesterday's heavy losses, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.34%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.31% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.86%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.24%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.45% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.42%.

