Wed: Energean leads TASE gains

26 Oct, 2022 18:24
Energean and Opko led the gains on the market today as Delek fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,934.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,958.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 383.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.41% to 367.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.630% from yesterday, at NIS 3.501/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.051% higher at NIS 3.511/€.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after announcing that the first gas from the offshore Karish field is being produced. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.53% after announcing a deal to modernize a Latin American army. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 3.77%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.53%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.45%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.4% after winning a huge IDF tender to build a large army base.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.47% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) also fell 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.06%.

