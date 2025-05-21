Wed: Energean leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62% to 2,626.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.86% to 2,661.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 473.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 399.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.92 billion in equities and NIS 6.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.681% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.549/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.582% higher at NIS 4.027/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22% led the market today, falling 0.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.25% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.37% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.95%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.70% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.11%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.60% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 1.57%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.94% after reporting strong first quarter results and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.