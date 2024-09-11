search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Energy stocks lift TASE

11 Sep, 2024 19:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energix and Enlight posted the biggest gains today as Teva was the biggest loser on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 2.033.00 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 2,033.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 402.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 384.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.133% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.768/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.152% higher at NIS 4.161/€.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.67%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.08% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018