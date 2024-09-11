Wed: Energy stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 2.033.00 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 2,033.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 402.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 384.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.133% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.768/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.152% higher at NIS 4.161/€.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.67%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.08% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90%.

