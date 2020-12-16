Wed: Expected new Covid-19 restrictions weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,471.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,533.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54%, to 517.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 365.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.061% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.184% higher, at NIS 3.965/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market rising 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Other dual listed tech shares also bucked the market with Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) up 1.79%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) up 0.85% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) up 1.61%.

Mall owners Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.33% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.36% on concerns that rising infection rates will once again result in stores being closed. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.58%, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.71%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.97%.

