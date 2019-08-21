Wed: Gazit-Globe leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66% to 1,591.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73% to 1,501.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 373.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 366.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 996.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.312% at 3.917/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting positive second quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.15%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.06% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.93% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.92%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.08%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2019

