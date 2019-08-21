search
Wed: Gazit-Globe leads TASE higher

21 Aug, 2019 18:23
Gazit-Globe rose strongly on positive financials as Shufersal was one of few TA 35 Index stocks to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66% to 1,591.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73% to 1,501.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 373.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 366.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 996.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.527/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.312% at 3.917/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting positive second quarter results. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.15%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.06% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.93% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.92%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.08%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

