Wed: Hapoalim lifts TASE

7 Apr, 2021 18:42
Hapoalim and Leumi led the market higher today but Ormat continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,632.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,690.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 598.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 376.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.302% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.299/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.440% up, at NIS 3.925/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.67%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.26% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.23% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.63% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

