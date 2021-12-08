Wed: Hapoalim pulls TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,908.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,996.44 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 551.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 396.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 2.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.395% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.111/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.120% lower at NIS 3.513/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today after Shari Arison sold shares for $350 million last night. Hapoalim fell 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.23%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.22% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.33%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36%.

