Wed: Harel leads TASE higher

24 Jan, 2024 19:09
Harel and Nova led the gains today as Tower and Ormat lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,843.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80% to 1,867.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.90% to 388.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 374.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.352% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.72/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.072% lower at NIS 4.052/€.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, despite the Israel Competition Authority thwarting its efforts to buy Isracard (TASE: ISCD). Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.21% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.74% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.04%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.93% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.22%.

