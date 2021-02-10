Wed: Heavy Teva losses weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,618.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,681.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 686.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 371.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.184% down from Tuesday, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.015% lower, at NIS 3.943/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 9.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, despite reporting strong fourth quarter financial results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.69% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.30%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.10%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.60%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.14%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.80%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.80%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 12.21% and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) continued its irresistible climb, rising 16.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2021

