Wed: ICL, Elbit stand out as main indices rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,944.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,992.90 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 403.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 358.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.73% higher, at NIS 3.4640/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.4348/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.76%. ICL rose 3.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.30%; Elbit Systems rose 3.75%; and Delek Group rose 1.00%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.