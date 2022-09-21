Wed: ICL, Elbit stand out as main indices rise

Bank Leumi, which topped today's trading, was the only decliner among the five leading stocks.
The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,944.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,992.90 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 403.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 358.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.36 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.73% higher, at NIS 3.4640/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.4348/€.
Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.76%. ICL rose 3.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.30%; Elbit Systems rose 3.75%; and Delek Group rose 1.00%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2022.
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.